Posted: Jul 02, 2019 3:43 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 3:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Animal Rescue Foundation in Bartlesville has been around for 20 years.

The Animal Rescue Foundation's Treasurer Vicki Adams - like the rest of the volunteers at ARF - has a lot to be proud of in the 20 years she has spent at the non-profit that gives dogs and cats a home.

Adams said they started at a pet store called “Noah's Ark.” She said they were there for a few months before moving to a facility in Dewey for a few years. They would move to one more location along Highway 75 before moving to their newest home.

They have 18 acres of land and have lived in their new facility since 2015. They’re able to accommodate cats and dogs now. In their old facilities, they were only able to house cats.

The have approximately 50 cats currently - mostly kittens. Adams said she had to turn down 25 kittens the other day because they are basically at capacity for their cats. She said ARF would've taken them in if they had more space to call home.

A Catio (a fenced-off patio area for cats) was recently built at ARF. There are still some minor details in the works before it officially opens but they are close to having an area where their cats can get some fresh air. The felines normally reside inside glass kennels.

As for dogs, there are close to 20 dogs at ARF. There are 13 glass kennels to hold them. They are allowed to go outside and access the agility equipment during the day. The outdoor access is locked off at night for the dogs' safety.

ARF of Bartlesville and Adams said they appreciate the community for helping them get this far in their efforts to help animals find a home. They hope to carry on for another 20 years and would love any support they can get.

When she started in 1999, Adams did not think that they would make it this far. Now they are able to have great fundraisers and grants allow them to bring veterinarians in and perform surgeries.

They currently have vets coming up from Claremore every other month this summer to perform surgery on their animals. They accommodate 50 to 80 animals per day from Nowata, Copan, Kansas and beyond.

They participate at a certain fee and have their animals spayed and neutered. Adams said this will hopefully reduce the stray animal problem in the area. She said their is an overpopulation of strays.

If you would like to help Bartlesville's Animal Rescue Foundation, you can drop by the shelter. They are located right inside the city limits as you enter Bartlesville from the east. They can use volunteers and supplies.

They need Clorox wipes, paper towels, AA and AAA batteries, and dog and cat food. They prefer to keep their cats and dogs on the same food they supply so they do not mess with their diets. The dogs eat American Journey and the cats eat Nutrish.

A pantry is also available for pet owners that find themselves in a bind when it comes to paying for food for their pet. ARF has food available for pet owners needing to feed their animals. That is another reason why they accept food donations.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Dogs can be viewed at 10:00 a.m. if you are looking to adopt a dog. The cat wing is open at 1:00 p.m. if you are interested in adopting a cat.

(Left: Dogs sit in glass kennels; Right: pictures of adopted animals hang on the wall)