Posted: Jul 02, 2019 4:03 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 4:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority will see incoming trustees Jamie Bennett and Drew Ihrig take the oath of office Wednesday. The BDA will meet at 8:00 a.m.

After Bennett and Ihrig take the Oath of Office, the BDA may nominate and vote to elect a Chair for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year. There may also be a nomination and election of a Secretary and Treasurer.

Time permitting, the Bartlesville Development Authority may enter into an executive session. The BDA will meet in the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot located at 201 SW Keeler Avenue.