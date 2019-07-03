Posted: Jul 03, 2019 8:05 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 8:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority’s incoming trustees Jamie Bennett and Drew Ihrig took the Oath of Office Wednesday morning.

From there, the BDA nominated Diana Moon Adams to be the Authority’s Chair for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year. Trustee Kyle Hubbard made the nomination and the Authority voted unanimously for Adams to be the Chair.

Kyle Hubbard was then nominated to be the BDA’s Secretary and Treasurer for the new fiscal year. BDA Chair Adams made the nomination and the Authority voted unanimously for Hubbard to take the role.