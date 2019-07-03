Posted: Jul 03, 2019 8:44 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 8:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Nine new Reserve Police Officers were sworn in at the Bartlesville Police Department in June.

Two of the Reserve Officers are currently CLEET certified and will began serving the City of Bartlesville immediately. The others will attend a Reserve Officer Training Academy beginning September 30, 2019.

With the addition of the nine new Reserve Officers, the total number of Bartlesville Police Reserves is now 12. Reserve Officers not only work during community events. They also ride with certified police officers in a patrol function.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said Capt. Kevin Ickleberry and Lt. Chris Mims have done an outstanding job at rebuilding their Reserve Officer Unit. He said Ickleberry and Mims have identified nine outstanding people from our community that are willing to serve you as a Reserve Police Officer.

"I am very proud of the nine new officers who have made the decision to join our department," Chief Roles said.

If anyone is interested in making the commitment to become a Reserve Police Officer, please contact Capt. Ickleberry or Lt. Mims at the 918-338-4050.

The new Bartlesville Reserve Police Officers are (pictured left to righ; start from top photo then see the photo below): Brian Schexnayder, Thomas Britt, John Houser, Adam Amaral, Allen Hick, Steve Burton, Caylen Moore, Kristen Davis and Ike Armaro (not in photo)