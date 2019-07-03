Posted: Jul 03, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

The grand opening tournament of the Pawhuska Disc Golf Course takes place this Saturday at 9 a.m.

There are four divisions in which you may sign up. The entry fee per player is $25 and you must sign up before Saturday by going to discgolfscene.com. Golf carts are available on a first come, first serve basis at $10 per round.

This is the fifth disc golf course to be installed in Pawhuska. It is located at 471 Farrell Ave. in Pawhuska.