Pawhuska
Posted: Jul 03, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 10:09 AM
Disc Golf Course Set to Open in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
The grand opening tournament of the Pawhuska Disc Golf Course takes place this Saturday at 9 a.m.
There are four divisions in which you may sign up. The entry fee per player is $25 and you must sign up before Saturday by going to discgolfscene.com. Golf carts are available on a first come, first serve basis at $10 per round.
This is the fifth disc golf course to be installed in Pawhuska. It is located at 471 Farrell Ave. in Pawhuska.
