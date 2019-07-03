Posted: Jul 03, 2019 1:42 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opened Wednesday at Bartlesville High School.

Public Information Officer Scott Sanders with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they – along with the Small Business Administration and Oklahoma Emergency Management – will be on hand to offer in-person support. He said FEMA realizes that recovering from any disaster is a process and for some it is way more involved for those who suffered the most losses.

With that in mind, FEMA encourages patience as you work through that process with them. They also ask that you read you determination letters carefully and come talk to them at mitigation so you can rebuild stronger and smarter.

PIO Sanders said that will prevent more damages to you and your property if/when more flooding hits Washington County.

The other day it was reported that 25 to 30 homes had been substantially damaged by flood waters. The MDRC offers in-person support to homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage or losses during the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding between May 7 and June 9, 2019.

FEMA also encourages you to be on the lookout for what’s real and what isn’t.

PIO Sanders said to be cognizant because there are con artists out there. He said there are fraudulent businesses and people that want to steal your money, so be aware.

For real support from FEMA, the Small Business Administration or Oklahoma Emergency Management, you can drop by Bartlesville High School located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive.

They are open until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. They will be closed this Independence Day. They will open again Friday and stay open through Saturday. Hours for the Disaster Recovery Center are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

They will be able to answer your questions, discuss available assistance, and provide next steps to anyone who needs guidance in filing out an application.