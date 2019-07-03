Posted: Jul 03, 2019 1:59 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Deputies and Reserves will be out and about this Fourth of July to ensure you have a safe and happy Independence Day.

One thing Sheriff Scott Owen wants you to keep fire safety in mind when shooting off fireworks. He said if grass dries up, it will ignite with fireworks. If a fire takes off, you will be held liable for the fire and any injuries that occur.

Keep in mind that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks on County roadways and leave debris. Instead, you are encouraged to find a safe, legal site to shoot fireworks.

Sheriff Owen said enforcement action of some sort will be made if you are caught. He said it is not illegal to shoot off fireworks on privately owned property, but you must have the property owner’s permission.

The City of Bartlesville said it is illegal to shoot fireworks within the city limits. You can find that story with City Manager Mike Bailey's comments here.

Safety is a top concern for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office this Fourth of July. Emergency rooms see a lot of firework related injuries and the Washington County Sheriff's Office wants you to prevent that from happeing during your holiday festivities.

Sheriff Owen asks parents to supervise their children, and that labels on the fireworks are read before they are ignited.

Tips aside, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wishes you a Happy Independence Day.