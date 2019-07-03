Posted: Jul 03, 2019 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Civic Association President Cassie Hayes is ready for the annual Duck Derby.

The Dewey Duck Derby is also known as "The Fantastic Flotilla of Fake Fowl." The race will take place at Don Tyler Park, which is off of Durham Road east of Highway 75.

Hayes invites you to come out to the Fourth of July celebration and Duck Derby. She said the race will start at 8:45 Thursday night.

All numbered rubber fowl will be released into the creek at the park. Obstacles will be in place for the ducks to float around. The first duck to finish will be the big winner.

Hayes said it is funny to watch. Lead changes always occur and people always cheer the ducks on as they go through the obstacles. She said it is just pure fun for all ages.

You can purchase a rubber duck for the event at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. Ducks may also be purchased at the Don Tyler Park leading up to the event Wednesday. 1 rubber ducks costs $5. 5 rubber ducks cost $20 and 10 ducks cost $30.

Hayes said there are other things that make the Fourth of July celebration at Don Tyler Park special.

Live music will take place in the park leading up to the fireworks. The "Let It Ride" band will get the party started at 6:00 p.m.

There will be free watermelon and a face painting station for kids to enjoy. The Lyon's Club will be selling concessions as well.

Hayes said all money raised during the Fourth of July festivities at Don Tyler Park in Dewey will go towards next year's celebration.

Things kick-off at 4:00 p.m. with the Duck Derby taking place at 8:45. The fireworks display will take place at dark.