Posted: Jul 03, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 3:12 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville says no permit applications are on file in regards to a possible new Popeye’s restaurant on Washington Boulevard. The Bartlesville Development Authority says the project is on hold but still alive.

The BDA first brought the idea to light in an October 2017 city council meeting. Bartlesville Development Authority president David Wood says Popeye’s fits under the umbrella of a targeted brand. Wood explained the label.

The proposed restaurant site was occupied by the Sooner Motel, which has since been demolished. The BDA had been authorized to reimburse up to $65,000 from the economic development fund in order to demolish the motel and to facilitate the construction of Popeye’s. The demolition costs will be reimbursed upon the receipt of a certificate of occupancy.

The BDA hopes to have new information in the coming weeks.