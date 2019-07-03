Posted: Jul 03, 2019 3:20 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 3:20 PM

Max Gross

Several municipal functions will be closed for the Independence Holiday on Thursday. All City of Bartlesville offices will be closed. Also it is important to note that trash routes were amended as well. Thursday’s routes were picked up a day early but if you missed your day the schedule will return to normal next week.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no disruption. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Friday, July 5. Also, the Washington County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday and re-open Friday. In Nowata, the county courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will re-open on Monday, July 8.