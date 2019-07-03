News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 03, 2019 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 3:49 PM
Stonewall Drive Asphalt Work to Start Next Week
Garrett Giles
City of Bartlesville crews will be resurfacing Stonewall Drive between Silver Lake Road and Deerfield Place on Wednesday, July 10th and Thursday, July 11th. This work is weather permitting.
Residents are asked to not park their vehicles on the street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on these dates. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zone.
For more information, call 918-338-4131.
« Back to News