Posted: Jul 03, 2019 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville crews will be resurfacing Stonewall Drive between Silver Lake Road and Deerfield Place on Wednesday, July 10th and Thursday, July 11th. This work is weather permitting.

Residents are asked to not park their vehicles on the street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on these dates. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zone.

For more information, call 918-338-4131.