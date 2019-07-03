Posted: Jul 03, 2019 7:45 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2019 7:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council voted to hire Tonya Bright as an Interim City Manager Wednesday evening. Bright's first act as Interim City Manager was to re-hire Nick Silva as Pawhuska's Chief of Police.

This comes after former city manager, Larry Eulert fired Silva last Friday. Eulert resigned from his position on Monday. Assistant City Manager Rex Wickle also resigned on Monday and there is no word on if someone will fill his position.

Silva was unavailable for comment Wednesday evening, but in an interview last week, he was already excited to get back to work.

Pawhuska mayor Roger Taylor shed some light on the recent issues regarding Silva. Taylor first said Eulert never gave a reason for firing Silva. Taylor added that it was ultimately Bright's job as City Manager to hire Silva back on as Chief of Police.

Outside of city hall, there were several people voicing their displeasure regarding the dismissal of Silva as Chief of Police. Taylor wants the community to know that it was Eulert's decision alone to fire Silva.

Dave Neely will become the full-time city manager on August 1. Neely recently resigned as the County Assessor in Nowata County. Taylor said Bright has worked for the city of Pawhuska for several years. On August 1, Bright will take over as City Clerk.