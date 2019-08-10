Posted: Jul 07, 2019 6:52 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2019 6:52 AM

Tom Davis

The 13th Annual Sports Spectacular gets underway 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Hilton Garden Inn at 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville.

This year’s featured speakers are award-winning coach Bill Snyder and award-winning sportscaster Wyatt Thompson.

The winningest coach in the history of K-State football with a 215-117-1 record, Bill Snyder left K-State as the 20th winningest coach in FBS history and currently ranks second among active FBS coaches in wins. Under Snyder, K-State was the third-winningest program in the Big 12 with 104 total league wins since the league was formed in 1996.

Wyatt Thompson, who is in his 17th year as the play-by-play voice of the Wildcats, is a four-time winner of the Kansas Sportscaster of the Year at the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, including in 2018.

Samartian Counseling and Growth Center Board President Daniel Johnson tells KWON News that in addition to the featured speakers, the event with feature both a live and silent auction to raise needed funds to help keep the center operating.

The Sports Spectacular is a kickoff to fall and winter sports in our community. It is a tailgate party that serves as the fall fundraiser to generate funds that support the work of the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center. The dress is casual, and we encourage you to wear the colors of your favorite sports teams.