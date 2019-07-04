Posted: Jul 04, 2019 9:10 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2019 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Fourth of July festivities are under way — with cookouts, lake fun and organized fireworks displays.

But The Bartlesville Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Bill Hollander fireworks for individual use are not permitted inside the Bartlesville city limits. He said sparklers, 'snakes,' and things of that nature that are classified as novelty items rather than fireworks are allowed, but fireworks — anything that makes noise or shoots into the air — is prohibited.

Arranged fireworks displays are permitted for companies that are licensed and have trained personnel to administer classified fireworks, but individual permits are not issued.

The City of Dewey issues permits for fireworks but the City of Bartlesville does not. Fireworks are also permitted in rural areas if you are on private property and have the home owner’s permission to be there.

Those who choose the latter option should be mindful of any trash they create. Hollander said if you are going to rural areas to shoot fireworks, to please be kind to rural neighbors and pick up your trash.

But most of all, the Bartlesville Fire Department urges everyone to be safe this holiday.

Hollander said thousands of injuries are reported each year nationwide due to mishandling fireworks, boating accidents and travel over the Fourth of July holiday. He encourages everyone handling fireworks to do so correctly and to closely monitor children who are using them, as well as remain alert to fire dangers caused by fireworks and using outdoor cooking devices. And, as always, don't operate any type of vehicle — in the water or on-road — while drinking.