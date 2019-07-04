Posted: Jul 04, 2019 10:07 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2019 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

In recognition of the Independence Day holiday, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center at Bartlesville High School closed.

Services the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and Oklahoma Emergency Management will open back up Friday. FEMA Public Information Officer Scott Sanders explained that disaster victims should expect more help then.

The number of disaster victims, Sanders said, is growing every day in Washington County. FEMA provides grants for to repair or replace any damaged property you may have lost to the weather from May 20th to June 9th. You can also apply for a Small Business Administration low-interest, long-term loan to help you rebuild your damaged home.

PIO Sanders said individual assistance is based on need.

Insurance is always the first resource you should use to recover from any type of disaster. Homeowners Insurance will not cover flood damage. You need specific flood insurance to do so.

If you are uninsured or under-insured, you can apply for Federal Disaster Assistance. Included in you application will be an SBA loan application. You are not obligated to take a loan from the SBA, but they will ask you to fill out the application so they can move you through the process.

FEMA may not be able to help you with all your disaster needs, but once you are in their system, they can refer you to other programs that could help.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be open Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bartlesville High School is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive for those needing disaster assistance.