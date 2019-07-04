Posted: Jul 04, 2019 10:57 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2019 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County’s Special Election is coming up. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap will speak at Arvest Bank’s Friday Financial Forum about the election to renew the County's quarter-cent-sales tax.

For the last 10 years, the sales tax in Washington County has been flat. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap said that is a problem when operational costs are not flat.

Commissioner Dunlap said this is happening as health insurance, workers compensation, and property liability policies continue to rise at a 5 to 6-percent level each year.

Counties around Washington County have a 2-cent sales tax rate. Dunlap said the County wants to renew the 1-cent sales tax.

The County’s hope to renew the quarter-cent sales tax, so they can maintain buildings throughout the County.

The 10-year-old Detention Center in Washington County will need improvements to be made soon. The County Fairgrounds will also need some work.

The Special Washington County Election will be held on Tuesday, June 9th.

Friday's Forum will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Arvest Bank is located along SE Adams Road in Bartlesville.