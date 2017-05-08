Posted: Jul 05, 2019 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 10:11 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regular scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska. Larry Burrows of Miller EMS will be on hand to give an update on how things are going with their medical services.

There will also be possible action taken to sign a letter that would show support to Miller EMS enabling them to get grants from the Oklahoma Emergency Response Systems Stabilization Improvement Revolving Fund. Miller EMS would use that money to get new ambulances for Fairfax, Barnsdall and Avant.

The commissioners will consider signing a letter requesting assistance with emergency funding through the natural resources conservation services. That money would be used to stabilize several eroded steam banks across Osage County.

There will also be continued talks of the availability of portable showers at Cavalcade, which starts next week.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the meeting for those interested in attending.