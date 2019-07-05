Posted: Jul 05, 2019 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 12:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County’s District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap spoke at Arvest Bank’s Friday Financial Forum.

During the discussion with the public, Comissioner Dunlap talked about the County’s upcoming election to possibly renew the County’s quarter-cent sales. He said he is disappointed that they are looking to renew this tax because he wanted to see that roll off so the County could operate on a three-quarter cent tax instead.

The County hopes the renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax will pass. For the last 10 years, the quarter-cent sales tax in Washington County has been flat.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said that it is a problem when operational costs are not flat. He sees no other option than to renew the quarter-cent sales tax.

If this passes and the County remains at one-cent, Commissioner Dunlap said the County will still be competitive with its neighbors. Currently, Nowata, Osage and Rogers counties operate at a two-cent sales tax.

The quarter-cent sales tax is needed to maintain the 10-year-old Washington County Detention Center, the Emergency Operations Center and the County Fairgrounds. County roads and bridges also need the quarter-cent sales tax.

The Special County Election will be held on Tuesday, July 9th.