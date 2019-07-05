Posted: Jul 05, 2019 11:44 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 12:38 PM

Fourth of July was full of festivities but one event in Dewey had everybody quacking about it.

The annual Dewey Duck Derby – also known as the Fantastic Flotilla of Fake Fowl – took place at Don Tyler Park. Participant Jennifer Miller had several rubber ducks in the race. Her fake fowl place 1st and 2nd in the race. Miller won $500 as a result.

Nicklas Deutsch won the $100 3rd-place prize. Stephanie Colclasure’s rubber ducky finished 4th place and she took home a Google Home Mini.

Hundreds of ducks filled the creek at Don Tyler Park. Dewey Civic Association President Cassie Hayes said all proceeds raised go towards next year’s Fourth of July festivities in Dewey.

Aside from the Dewey Duck Derby, people had the chance to enjoy fantastic music by the "Let It Ride Band." The group started playing music at 6:00 p.m. and kept playing until it was time for the fireworks.

The Dewey Fire Department and Police Department were also on hand to raise funds for their respected departments. Proceeds raised by the DPD went toward the Dewey FOP Lodge 214 so they can put on other events for the community. They held a "Dunk-a-Cop" event in the parking lot.

Dewey Fire raised funds in order for them to provide more training for their young and improving volunteer staff. They also had fire trucks on hand for the kids to enjoy.

Lastly, the Dewey Lions Club sold delicious concessions. The mouth watering hot dogs and hamburgers sold for an affordable price and was enough to fill someone up so they could enjoy the holiday fun that was on hand. It went well with the free watermelon that was also being served at Don Tyler Park.