Posted: Jul 05, 2019 1:33 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 1:37 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music still has a survey out and they are looking for your feedback on their recent Music Festival.

Brittney Berling with Public Relations at OKM Music said the 20-question survey can be found on OKM Music’s Facebook page. Their page is called OKM Mozart.

The 2019 OKM Music Festival ended on Saturday, June 15th. The festival highlighted artists like Phil Vassar, The Brent Giddens Band, The Steep Canyon Rangers and the Gothard Sisters.

The Festival wrapped up at Woolaroc with MOJO and the Dallas Brass performing. OKM Music held a special patrons event the following day as a thank you to all who make the Festival possible every year.

OKM Music celebrated their 35th anniversary this year. You can find a link to the survey here.

Berling said they could use your skills and time to better the community too. If you have talent, time or treasure, she said they would love to have you along.

OKM Music tries to be active in the community all year long. As an example, Berling said they try to provide instruments to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club. They also strive to provide free song writing classes to kids.