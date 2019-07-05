Posted: Jul 05, 2019 2:02 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 2:13 PM

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will close Saturday evening at Bartlesville High School.

If you need individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration or Oklahoma Emergency Management, now is the time to get it.

Public Information Officer Scott Sander said that even though the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center closes Saturday the deadline to apply for individual assistance will still be available. He said many people come in after they register with FEMA for assistance.

Registration is open until Wednesday, July 31st. You can register on-site when visiting with FEMA at Bartlesville High School. Individual assistance specialists are on hand to help you answer disaster questions.

To apply, you can go to disasterassistance.gov. You can call 1.800.621.FEMA or 1.800.621.3362. There is also an app called "The FEMA App."

Bartlesville High School is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive and the Mobile Disaster Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.