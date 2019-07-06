Posted: Jul 06, 2019 2:17 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The permanent closure of the 115 Timberlake Bridge along County Road 4025 in District 2 of Washington County will be revisited on Monday.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier mentioned how he was taking steps to close the bridge for good in a Commissioners’ meeting almost two weeks ago.

Also in the Washington County Commissioners’ meeting this coming Monday, they will look to approve a resolution regarding a conveyance of property to the City of Dewey.

They will consider an independent contractor agreement for on-call services with Guy Engineering for the 2020 Fiscal Year as well.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Commissioners' Meeting Room 201. They are in the Adminstration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.