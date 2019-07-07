Posted: Jul 07, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

4 elementary school teachers, 1 middle school teacher and a high school special education teacher may be hired by the Dewey School Board on Monday. They may hire Laurel Guild as a trainer for the 2019 Dewey High School football season as well.

The Board may approve an updated Certified Salary Schedule and changes to the Dewey Public School Classified Support Salary Schedule.

Later in the meeting, the Board may approve Tri-County Technology Center courses that may be used for high school credit for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Dewey Board of Education meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room in the Administration Building.