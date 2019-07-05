Posted: Jul 05, 2019 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2019 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after threatening a gas station employee with a knife. Casey Shea appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing felony charges of threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to affidavit, an employee at a gas station on Frank Phillips Boulevard claims that Shea became upset at the lack of lids for fountain drinks. Shea lifted his shirt to reveal a knife in his waistband. The victim claims that Shea threatened to kill him and shank him multiple times. At this time the victim contacted police.

Shea began walking away from the gas station. Police then made contact with the defendant and they recovered a knife from his person. Bond for Shea was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.