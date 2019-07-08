Posted: Jul 08, 2019 7:19 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 8:17 AM

Tom Davis

The KGGF family is feeling heart-broken. Former News Director Debra Woodall at our sister stations in Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Friday.

Deb, who started at KGGF in May of 2016, was a Southeast Kansas native and graduate of Caney Valley High School. She was an award winning news reporter and has been honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, Kansas Associated Press, and the RTNDA. She was a National Edward R. Murrow Award Winner for Best Newscast.

She was born on January 22, 1973 in Caney, Kansas to Charles Jackson "Jack" and Billie Jo (Morgan) Woodall. Deb grew up and attended school in Caney graduating from Caney Valley High School in 1991. She attended Pittsburg State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science, Deb later attended the University of Oklahoma receiving a Master's Degree in Public Administration.

Deb was the Marketing Director at the Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, she later worked for KOTV News on 6 and KRMG Radio in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and WIBW in Topeka, Kansas. She moved to Coffeyville in 2004. Deb later began working for SEK Media as News Director of KGGF, KUSN, and KQQF Radio Stations. Deb loved her work and those she worked with, she especially enjoyed mentoring newcomers to broadcast news.

She was a member of Cornerstone Church of Caney, served on the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, and was an associate member of Blue Star Mothers.

On May 10, 2010 she married Marty Evensvold at the Caney United Methodist Church in Caney, Kansas, Following their marriage they made their home in Coffeyville.

Survivors include her husband, Marty of the home; two step-sons, Glenn Evensvold of the home and Isaiah Evensvold of Fresno, California; two sisters, Patricia Ann Samson and husband, Sam of Caney, Kansas and Rebecca Lynn Wheatley and husband, Jerry of Caney, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services celebrating Deb's life will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Cornerstone Church of Caney, 900 S. Ridgeway, Caney, Kansas. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney.

Friends may call on Tuesday, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the David W. Barnes Funeral Home in Coffeyville. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.