Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

The permanent closure of the Timberlake 115 Bridge in Washington County was supposed to be revisited Monday.

The item was tabled by the Washington County Commissioners because District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier was not in attendance. Timberlake Bridge is in Bouvier’s District.

Two weeks ago, Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the closure needed to happen because people were not adhering to the weight limits for the bridge. He said someone will get hurt if the bridge doesn't close soon. The bridge can only hold 3-tons at one time.

The bridge is located along County Road 4025 which is south of 3000. The opinion of the District Attorney's Office was also sought before the decision to permanently close the bridge was made.