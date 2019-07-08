Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:38 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department was recently selected as the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s “County Health Department of the Year.” The honor was for their work in 2018.

Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels in a letter to the WCHD said, “The ability to provide outstanding service and programs to the community in spite of the shortage of nursing and clinical staff is admirable.”

As Sen. Daniels continue to congratulate the County Health Department, she made it known that “The pro-active approach to community care will no doubt improve lives and longevity of many of our citizens.”

Sen. Daniels said, “I am so proud that the Washington County Health Department has determined that addressing issues in our youth will circumvent lifelong health impacts through the “Walk to School” days in Bartlesville and the community programs addressing early childhood obesity and other adversity.”