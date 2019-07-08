Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:39 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 10:39 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several disaster recovery plans among other items at Monday morning’s meeting. Plans were approved for the sheriff’s office, the county commissioners and for the emergency manager. Now all offices have submitted their disaster recovery plans.

The commissioners then awarded a six-month for road oil to Ergon Asphalt for day-to-day use and Wright Asphalt for bulk orders. All three districts awarded the same bids. Also, a bid was let for Redi Mix concrete.

Two items on the agenda were tabled that were brought up by Jot Hartley, a county resident. Hartley is proposing to close County Road 4250 between U.S. 60 and 210 Road. This road is in district one on the Craig County line. Hartley owns property on both sides of it and wants to close the road down in order to maintain it for personal use.

Hartley also proposed to rename Madden Creek to Hartley Creek in honor of his late father. The commissioners need to approve the idea before sending to the Oklahoma Geological Survey to continue the process. Hartley will provide resolutions on both items that will be presented at next Monday’s meeting.