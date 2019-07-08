Posted: Jul 08, 2019 11:20 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 11:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Special Washington County Election takes place Tuesday.

District 3 Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap has talked extensively for months about why the quarter-cent sales tax needs to be renewed. He encourages everyone to get out and vote at their respected polling places.

The tax had been flat for 10-years and the only thing the County can do is to ask the public to renew it.

The quarter-cent sales tax goes towards facility maintenance of buildings like the Detention Center, the Fairgrounds and the Emergency Operations Center. More importantly, the tax helps with the upkeep of the Washington County's roads and bridges.

You can find a sample ballot below: