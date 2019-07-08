Posted: Jul 08, 2019 1:18 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 4:45 PM

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center that was set up at Bartlesville High School has moved on.

Public Information Officer Scott Sanders with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they may come back if there is a need. He said they move based on the demand from each County's Emergency Manager.

A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will open in Kay County this week. The Expo Center in Blackwell will house the MDRC. They will keep moving after their visit to Kay County. They will move until the disaster recovery need of every County is met.

If you live in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties and were impacted by flooding, tornadoes or straight line winds in the period between May 7th and June 9th and have not registered with FEMA, you are encouraged to do so.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 31st. You can call 1.800.621.3362 or 1.800.621.FEMA. You can also register at disasterassistance.gov.

Oklahoma survivors who registered with FEMA for disaster assistance will receive a determination letter explaining the eligibility decision and the reason for that decision. The letter states the dollar amount of the grant and how the funds should be used. When ineligible, the letter explains why and how the applicant can appeal that decision. It’s important to read the determination letter carefully to identify the reason for being declared ineligible. Once an applicant understands the reason for being ineligible, they can decide whether to appeal the decision.

Oklahomans affected by the recent severe storms are advised to get proper permits when rebuilding their damaged property. Every part of a building — from roofs, walls and siding to plumbing, septic systems and heating/air conditioning systems — may require a permit before rebuilding. Permits protect owners, residents, communities and buildings by making sure repairs and/or construction meet current building codes, standards, floodplain ordinances and construction techniques.

More than $12.6 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahoma homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from those storms. That total includes more than $10.9 million in housing grants for people to assist in rebuilding or repairing their home and to provide a safe place to stay right now while they consider their long-term housing options.

FEMA inspectors have completed more than 3,263 home inspections in the 27 counties as of July 6th — more than 98.5% of the inspections requested. A total of 8 inspectors are currently deployed across Oklahoma’s disaster-hit counties.

The DRCs had received 1,345 visits as of July 6th.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has received 854 applications for low-interest disaster loans and has approved more than $18.2 million as of July 6th.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has received 550 claims and approved $15.4 million as of July 4th.