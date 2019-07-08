Posted: Jul 08, 2019 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville crews will be resurfacing several Bartlesville streets this week, weather permitting.

Streets scheduled for resurfacing include Jefferson Place between Wayside Drive and Loris Lane. That will take place on Wednesday, July 10th through Friday, July 12th.

Stonewall Drive between Silver Lake Road and Deerfield Place will be resurface on Tuesday July 9th through Thursday, July 11th.

Residents are asked to not park their vehicles on the street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on these dates. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zone.

For more information, call 918-338-4131.

State Street between Spruce Avenue and Fenway Avenue, and Kentucky Street between Spruce and Fenway Avenue may be resurfaced this week as well. Work will start on Thursday if work on the other roadways are near completion and weather permits. If anything, the roads will be resurfaced next week.