Posted: Jul 08, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 3:26 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for her alleged involvement in a traffic accident while she was under the influence. Jami Ford appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse facing a felony charge of driving under the influence. Ford posted a $20,000.

According to an affidavit, a traffic accident occurred near the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Nowata Road in Bartlesville on the night of March 21. When officers responded to the scene they noted the smell of alcohol coming from Ford. The defendant allegedly told officers at the scene she had consumed alcohol.

It was determined that Ford’s vehicle travelled left of center and struck another vehicle. Ford claimed that she was turning into a private residence. However, police determined that the vehicle was not in a turning position but instead it was veering. Security footage from a nearby gas station confirmed this. A blood alcohol content of .189 was determined after a test. Ford is due back in court on August 9.