Posted: Jul 08, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Brett Selvidge of Miller EMS was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioner meeting giving an update on how things have been going with the company. Selvidge gave updates on both the month of June and a recap of what had happened during the last fiscal year.

In the month of June, Miller EMS responded to 26 phone calls in the Barnsdall and Avant area. Of that, 22 of those calls resulted in a transport to the hospital. In that same area, Miller EMS saw 309 phone calls in the last fiscal year. Selvidge gave a list of where most calls come from.

Selvidge wanted to ensure the commissioners that their company will do mutual aid with other services when called upon. He went on to tell the commissioners where most of the patients were delivered to.

Selvidge also wanted to recognize Sheannah Luey and Matt Hayward, two of Miller's EMTs who won 2019 Oklahoma Rural Paramedic Training scholarships. Those scholarships are worth up to $3,000 and as a result they will get to work in an Oklahoma rural emergency agency for at least two years providing paramedic level care.

Both scholarship recipients will be serving in the Barnsdall and Avant area.