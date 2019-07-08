Posted: Jul 08, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved an independent contract agreement for on-call services from Guy Engineering for the new fiscal year on Monday.

Chairman Mitch Antle said Guy Engineering's rates are mandated by the industry. He said the independent contract agreement is available to any engineering firm.

The Washington County Commissioners will petition any firm to submit a professional contract of services to the Board. Guy Engineering and Kellogg Engineering have been doing this for quite some time.

A resolution regarding conveyance of property to the City of Dewey was also approved. This was for two parcels on North Sequoyah in Dewey.