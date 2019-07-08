Posted: Jul 08, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet Tuesday morning for a special called meeting to discuss some very important items.

The board will consider authorizing the calling and holding of a bond election to be held in the Pawhuska School District. At last month’s meeting, Superintendent David Cash said it would likely include transportation.

The school board will also vote to appoint a Deputy Board Clerk and consider employing Stephen H. McDonald & Associates Inc. as a Financial Consultant to the School District.

The meeting begins at 8:30 in the morning for those interested in attending.