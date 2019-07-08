Posted: Jul 08, 2019 3:44 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 3:44 PM

Tom Davis

When it comes to folks reporting on the unsightliness of their neighbor's property, summertime seems to be the busiest in Bartlesville.

Speaking live on AM 1400/FM 93.3 KWON's City Talk Monday morning with Tom Davis, Community Development Director Lisa Beemon said the city gets about 2000 calls a year from people complaining about a neighbor's tall grass, inoperable vehicles and unsecured and/or dilapidated property.

Beeman says the inspectors carry out their in the order the calls come in.

When it come to the nuts and bolts, here's how it works:

Neighborhood Services staff responds to complaints of a possible violation, investigates the complaint and initiates fair and unbiased enforcement action to correct those violations. Staff proactively works to educate property owners and seeks to abate violations through a combination of education, resource and assistance referral, and voluntary compliance. More than 2,000 complaints are filed and investigated in a year. Of those, approximately 97 percent are abated through voluntary compliance.

Complaints Routinely Handled by Neighborhood Services:

Accumulations of trash, junk and debris on residential and commercial properties

Hazardous or dead trees on private property

Deteriorated fencing, buildings, garages, carports, sheds

Illegally parked or stored recreational vehicles or trailers

Inoperable vehicles

Vehicles parked on the grass or other unpaved surface

Illegal or unmaintained signs

Parking of commercial vehicles on residentially owned lots

Vacant or abandoned buildings

Complaints Handled by Other Departments:

Abandoned vehicles on the city street – Police

Cleanliness of restaurants – County Health Department

Barking or vicious dogs or other animal related matters – Police

Noisy neighbors, loud music or other disturbing the peace complaints – Police

Problems with public alleys, streets or curbs – Public Works

Non-working Street Light – AEP/PSO at 888-261-3523

Damaged street sign or non-working street signal – Public Works

For an interactive map of streets and other features of Bartlesville go to GIS City Maps.

How Do I File a Complaint?

If you suspect there are violations in your neighborhood, please file a complaint with our office. We accept anonymous complaints, but be sure to provide the correct information as identified below.

The following information is needed when filing a complaint:

Identify the specific complaint or nuisance.

Give your name, address, and telephone number. (This information is essential and is kept confidential.)

Give the location of the problem, street name, and house number. If address is unknown, give location of property (e.g. southwest corner of 4th and Johnstone).

Give a specific description of the complaint (e.g. description of vehicle, license plate number, type of debris, etc.)

Complaints may be filed by the following means:

1) Online. Fill out the information in the adjacent complaint form and sent it in electronically.

2) In person. Stop by the Neighborhood Services Division on the second floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

3) By telephone. Call the Neighborhood Services Hot Line and leave a message at 918-338-4230.