Posted: Jul 08, 2019 4:27 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 4:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Mobile Disaster Relief Center just closed in the city of Avant. This was for people who wanted to check on the progress of their FEMA assistance or see why they might have been denied.

Roberts said it was a help to the people of that part of the county. He is hoping they will come to Hominy as well. There were 44 houses that were damaged and Roberts is unsure of how many denial letters have been sent to the people of Hominy.

Roberts added that while FEMA has been able to help out plenty of individuals, it has been a slower process for those who need public assistance.

Roberts said Governor Stitt is waiting until every county has completed their assessments because the state must meet a 5.1 million dollar threshold to qualify for public assistance.