Posted: Jul 08, 2019 6:50 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2019 6:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey School Board approved an updated Certified Salary Schedule on Monday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent explained that this needed to take place because the State Legislature approved a $1,220 teacher pay raise.

There will be enough new money allocated to cover the pay raise, because there is also additional funding that is going into operations. The additional money was not given just for the teacher salary.

DPS will receive $200,000 in new money next year. The plan is that 60-percent of the money will go toward the teacher pay raise. The other 40-percent will go towards operational funding.

The Dewey School Board would approve changes to the Classified Support Salary Schedule and the extra duty stipend schedule as well.

School meal prices at Dewey Public Schools will go up next school year.

Superintendent Vincent said Pre-K through 5th grade will go up 10-cents. Their meals now cost $2.10. 6th through 12th grade students will see their meal prices go up from $2.50 to $2.60. Adult prices will go up from $3.55 to $3.75.

Vincent went on to say that they District had not made an adjustment to the student meal prices in about three years. He said each year the cost will go up each year since they are involved in a federal program.

As a result, the District will aim to increase the meal prices every three to four years so they can keep up with the rise in food prices.

4 elementary school teachers, 1 middle school teacher and 1 high school special education teacher were also hired by the Dewey School Board Monday night.

Catherine Gilbert, Amy Lin, Roxanne Merchant and Trey Osborn were hired as the elementary school teachers. Julia Sisson was hired as the middle school teacher and Casey White was hired as the high school special education teacher.

Superintendent Vincent said DPS is fully staffed now that the hires have been approved. He said that there is one additional position that they didn't have a year ago.

That position is the elementary music teacher position. They had someone for the job last year, but they backed out to take a job somewhere else. DPS in turn created an art class in place of the music position. Now, the District is able to teach art and music at the same time thanks to Monday's hires.

Laurel Guild was also hired on as a licensed trainer for the 2019 Dewey High School Football season. She will attend all football games and will be used for concussion protocal. There will be liability insurance for her position. She is also going to be paid $25 an hour. DPS will also reimburse her for the mileage she takes on with the team.