Posted: Jul 09, 2019 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Everyone is okay after a vehicle ran into the Bartlesville Animal Hospital last Friday.

The Dewey Fire Department, the Dewey Police Department, Bartlesville EMS and Action Towing arrived at the seen along Highway 75. When they got to the Bartlesville Animal Hospital, no one was injured, and all the pets were safe.

The building received extensive damage to the waiting room and office area. Construction crews were on hand to secure the Bartlesville Animal Hospital and operations are back to normal. (Photos and information provided by Dewey Fire)