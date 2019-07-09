Posted: Jul 09, 2019 10:49 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, State Highway 10 is closed 1.5 miles west of Hulah Lake dam due to an undermined culvert.

ODOT Public Information Officer Kenna Mitchell said rain caused an old drainage pipe underneath the roadway to collapse. She said ODOT knew it was only a matter of time before it would collapse.

There were plans in place to fix the pipe and the road before Monday's rainfall took out the roadway. All lanes are closed so they can remove the entire roadway and replace a drainage pipe. From there they will put a new surface in place for the roadway.

PIO Mitchell said ODOT hopes to have State Highway 10 open by Wednesday, but could give no time frame as to when the roadway would be open during the day. She said this may only be a temporary fix for now and they will revisit the area to do more asphalt work later in the week or next week.

(Photo courtesy of the Copan Fire Department)