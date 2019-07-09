Posted: Jul 09, 2019 11:28 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 11:28 AM

Ty Loftis

This month’s Skiatook Chamber of Commerce luncheon will take place tomorrow at the First Baptist Church located at 940 Oak Street in Skiatook.

Cost to attend is $7 and the event begins at 11:30. Osage County Commissioner Kevin Pasley, along with Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee will be the guest speakers.

For any questions, contact the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702.