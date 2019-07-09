News
Skiatook Chamber Holding Monthly Luncheon
Ty Loftis
This month’s Skiatook Chamber of Commerce luncheon will take place tomorrow at the First Baptist Church located at 940 Oak Street in Skiatook.
Cost to attend is $7 and the event begins at 11:30. Osage County Commissioner Kevin Pasley, along with Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee will be the guest speakers.
For any questions, contact the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702.
