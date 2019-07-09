Posted: Jul 09, 2019 12:33 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 12:38 PM

The State of the Schools Luncheon will be put on by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation once again.

BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis said the luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7th. She said Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley will be in attendance. She said the BPS Foundation also uses this event as a fundraiser.

Superintendent McCauley will review the 2018-2019 school year. He will also give an overview of the District's priorities for the 2019-2020 school year.

For those who want to tour the facility, that will be available to you. Superintendent McCauley said many people took the opportunity to do that last year. He welcomes you to tour the facility again this year to see how Bartlesville High School is growing to be one of the best schools in the State of Oklahoma.

The Bartlesville State of the Schools Luncheon will be held at the Bartlesville High School Commons. The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and will conclude at 1:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets to the luncheon by going to bpsfoundation.org. Tickets cost $30 and will be available until Thursday, July 25th.

(Photo courtesy of the BPS Foundation; Superintendent McCauley is pictured at last year's address at BHS)