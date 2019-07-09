Posted: Jul 09, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 3:12 PM

Max Gross

Probable cause was found on three felony counts of embezzlement against former Bartlesville Police Reserve captain Jerry Kelley. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Washington County Courthouse where the State of Oklahoma called BPD Chief Tracy Roles and investigator Joseph Davidson to give testimony.

When called to the stand Roles outlined what he found upon being appointed chief in October 2018. Roles was concerned about the state of the reserve department. He inquired to Kelley, but never received important financial documents. Roles then placed Kelley on suspension Dec. 13, 2018. Questioning also revealed that BPD reserve officers are not to be compensated for their work.

Investigator Davidson was questioned about bank statements he recovered during his investigation. He discovered statements from May 2015 that showed a check for $1,750 signed by Kelley that took from the reserve account and was later deposited into Kelley’s personal account.

Another transaction from the reserve account was made for $121 to Dish Network, a cable and internet provider. Then a third transaction from January 2019 surfaced. This transaction was made after Kelley had been suspended and was for $358 to Price’s Meat Market to purchase food a yearly staff party. At this time just three reserve officers remained on the staff.

Ultimately, special judge Jared Sigler determined that the burden of probable cause was met on three counts of felony embezzlement of state funds. Kelley will be bound over for district court arraignment on August 21.

Kelley is out of custody at this time. He was represented by Tulsa attorney Jason Edge. Former district judge Curtis DeLapp had previously appeared on Kelley’s behalf but is not believed to be associated with the proceedings going forward.