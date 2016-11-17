Posted: Jul 09, 2019 6:09 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2019 6:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall.

They began by having a closed-door training session that would help the councilors, “understand the role of the elected official.” This training session was free to the Pawhuska City Council. This is one of several things the council can do to reduce insurance costs by thousands of dollars.

A member of the Merchant’s Association spoke at the meeting asking if it would be possible to have local artists fill in the sidewalk along parts of downtown Pawhuska with their artwork. The council approved the item with a 4-1 vote pending they get approval from the property owner, along with the gas company because the city of Pawhuska doesn’t own the gas lines. This will not cost the city any money.

Executive Director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash was also present at the meeting. She was unsure where the filming will take place, but Sesame Street is coming to Pawhuska on Monday, July 22nd and Tuesday, the 23rd. She also thanked the councilors for helping get the fire department some much needed new gear.

The next regular scheduled Pawhuska City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5:30 in the evening.