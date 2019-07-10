Posted: Jul 10, 2019 1:15 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2019 1:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up his second drug trafficking charge this year on Tuesday. Pablo Mercado was charged with trafficking of marijuana and prescription medication as well as possession of drug proceeds.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a fast food restaurant in Bartlesville about a vehicle refusing to leave the property. Mercado was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Officers identified the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. In a search of the vehicle officers located 82.5 grams of marijuana, 61 hydrocodone pills and over $1,000 in cash.

Mercado was also arrested on trafficking charges in January of 2019. He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond. The state requested that $25,000 be added to that bond.