Posted: Jul 10, 2019 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2019 1:19 PM

Max Gross

A trial date has been set in the murder of 53-year-old Gregg Meidl. Terry Lee Donaldson Jr. is being charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent. Also, Thomas Wayne Alexander and Tyler Leo Thomison are being charged with second degree murder for the August 2018 incident. The trio will be tried together on August 2 at 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.

Court affidavits allege the trio was out in Bartlesville trying to burglarize unlocked vehicles when Meidl confronted Donaldson who allegedly fired one shot at Meidl. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head. Donaldson and Alexander had previously entered not guilty pleas at a previous court date in March.