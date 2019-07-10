Posted: Jul 10, 2019 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2019 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been a week since Nick Silva resumed his role as Pawhuska's Chief of Police. Silva says this experience has made him grateful for the position he holds.

Silva's first full day back on the job was July 4. He admitted it was a busy day, but his team was prepared for the task at hand.

Silva also wanted to add that Ebony, the department's support dog, is back at the station and doing well.