Posted: Jul 10, 2019 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2019 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole joined others in introducing the Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes Act.

Their legislation would repeal several outdated federal laws that are discriminatory against Native Americans. This includes laws that allow for the forced removal of Native American children from their homes to be sent to boarding schools and laws subjecting Native Americans to forced labor.

Sen. Lankford said The RESPECT Act ensures that we can and should address antiquated and offensive old laws put in place to specifically isolate Native Americans. He said he looks forward to the consideration of the bill in the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

Congressman Cole said that while dark chapters in our history cannot be erased, he is encouraged that the RESPECT Act would do away with some discriminatory policies toward Native Americans that are still written in federal law. He said though they are no longer enforced, these laws are a painful reminder of the past suffering and poor treatment experienced by Native Americans.