Posted: Jul 10, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2019 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Joni Nash was at Tuesday evening's city council meeting to give an update on upcoming events across the county and a look back at a busy month.

The Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum opened last month and Nash reported that the opening has been a major success so far. Pawhuska also hosted the OK Freewheel bike race in mid-June and Nash said the city did a great job hosting the riders.

The Cattleman's Convention occurred that same weekend. Nash said it went very well, but she got news that next years convention could be very exciting.

Nash was also sure to mention that Cavalcade will be taking place next week. The street dance takes place on Tuesday in downtown Pawhuska to start things off, but there will be events going on throughout the week.

The Pawhuska Community Foundation is also giving away $18,000 worth of grant money. To receive an application, go to pawhuskacommunityfoundation.org. The deadline to register is September 2. Sesame Street is coming to film in Pawhuska. That will take place on Monday, July 22nd and Tuesday, July 23rd. .

Also, The Big Rain Gallery is a new business opening in town this month. Their grand opening is scheduled for Friday, July 26.