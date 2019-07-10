Posted: Jul 10, 2019 3:51 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2019 4:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Children’s Musical Theater in Bartlesville will put on quite a show this Thursday, July 11th through Sunday, July 14th.

Richard Rodger’s and Oscar Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

In honor of the anniversary, Children’s Musical Theatre in Bartlesville will be bringing this classic musical to life on stage at the Bartlesville Community Center this weekend.

This is the first time CMT in Bartlesville is putting on Oklahoma! for the public to enjoy. There are 58 total kiddos that will be performing.

This classic musical is a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys and provides a colorful background for Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl to play out their love story while Oklahoma continues its trek to statehood.

And you can still purchase tickets by going to bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

The showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The shows will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.